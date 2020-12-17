Dragonchain Price Up 23.9% Over Last Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $22.19 million and $220,223.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00059501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00368151 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022725 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Dragonchain

DRGN is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,216,830 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

