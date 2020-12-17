Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Stock Price Up 16.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s stock price shot up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $5.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Drive Shack traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.29. 7,961,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 479% from the average session volume of 1,374,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

DS has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 160,006 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Drive Shack by 589.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 324,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 2,073.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 279,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Drive Shack by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 11.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. 39.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $221.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

