Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $274.07 Million

Brokerages expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to announce sales of $274.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.40 million. Duluth posted sales of $259.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $656.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.10 million to $662.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $701.03 million, with estimates ranging from $672.20 million to $729.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

DLTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

DLTH stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.92. 280,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Duluth has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Duluth during the second quarter worth about $154,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Duluth by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

