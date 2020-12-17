Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.05

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dunelm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.