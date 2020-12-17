Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

DND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$26.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) stock opened at C$44.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.86. Dye & Durham Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$11.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.33.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

