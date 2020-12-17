Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.65. Approximately 806,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 711,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $343,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $140,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $940,238 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 72.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 369,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,256 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.