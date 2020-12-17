eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Trading Up 5.1%

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.10 and last traded at $52.08. Approximately 7,700,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 11,228,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,199 shares of company stock valued at $608,592 in the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 392.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

