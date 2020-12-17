Eidoo Trading Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Eidoo token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Eidoo has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $43.06 million and $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00059420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00373200 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023263 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Eidoo Profile

Eidoo (CRYPTO:EDO) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

