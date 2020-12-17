Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Trading Up 5%

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) shares were up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $119.58 and last traded at $119.29. Approximately 132,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 134,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIDX shares. ValuEngine lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. SVB Leerink lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.26 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.53.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of -0.26.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $2,938,880.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franco Valle sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $797,905.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at $408,136.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,016 shares of company stock worth $6,441,058 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 88.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 56.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after buying an additional 251,429 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,767,000. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.