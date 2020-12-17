Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.25

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 300784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLAY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Enel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97.

Enel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit