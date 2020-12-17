Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.25

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 300784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLAY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Enel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

