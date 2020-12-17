EOSDT Reaches Market Cap of $2.63 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.63 million and $19,189.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004326 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00131688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.61 or 0.00785649 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00164618 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00383319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00124911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00076953 BTC.

EOSDT Token Profile

EOSDT's total supply is 2,642,505 tokens. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

EOSDT Token Trading

EOSDT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

