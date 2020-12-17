Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Trading 5.7% Higher

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.70. 1,266,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,622,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $694,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,825. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,784,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 53.7% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 538,404 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Everi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

