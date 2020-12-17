Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 1,672,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,378,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

The firm has a market cap of $858.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,048.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 801.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

