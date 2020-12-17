Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 1,672,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,378,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.
The firm has a market cap of $858.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.
In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,048.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 801.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.