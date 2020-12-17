Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Trading Up 5.2%

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.56 and last traded at $76.44. Approximately 239,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 268,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Fabrinet by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 13.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $833,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 189,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

