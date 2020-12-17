FantasyGold (FGC) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $290,028.14 and approximately $8.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00131114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00781552 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00163900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00382804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00124284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00077039 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.