FarmaForce Limited (FFC.AX) (ASX:FFC) Insider Con Tsigounis Sells 220,000 Shares

FarmaForce Limited (FFC.AX) (ASX:FFC) insider Con Tsigounis sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06), for a total transaction of A$18,700.00 ($13,357.14).

FarmaForce Limited (FFC.AX) Company Profile

FarmaForce Limited provides services as a contract sales organization to pharmaceutical industry in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Contract Sales and Marketing Services to External Customers; and Services to Related Parties. It also offers sales, data, and medical affairs solutions.

