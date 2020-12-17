Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FGPR stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.08. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.71.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

