Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of FGPR stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.08. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.71.
About Ferrellgas Partners
