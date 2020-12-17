Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) Shares Down 0.1%

Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 2,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) by 2,016.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.25% of Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.