Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) (CVE:FYL) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) (CVE:FYL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 101,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.79 million and a P/E ratio of -115.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) (CVE:FYL)

Finlay Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia, Canada. It focuses on the exploration for gold-rich copper porphyry, epithermal gold, and mesothermal silver-copper targets, as well as lead, zinc, arsenic, bismuth, and tellurium deposits.

