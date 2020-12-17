First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Up 8.2%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shot up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.33. 5,178,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 5,964,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.
Several brokerages have commented on AG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.
The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $1,527,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 8.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,716,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,269 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 113.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 75,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 40,272 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 24.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,744 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
