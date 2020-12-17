First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Up 8.2%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shot up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.33. 5,178,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 5,964,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Several brokerages have commented on AG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $1,527,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 8.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,716,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,269 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 113.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 75,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 40,272 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 24.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,744 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.