FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Trading Up 5.3%

FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.58 and last traded at $74.24. Approximately 399,553 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 308,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $359.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.27 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

