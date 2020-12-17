Fission 3.0 Corp. (FUU.V) (CVE:FUU) Shares Down 15.4%

Fission 3.0 Corp. (FUU.V) (CVE:FUU)’s stock price dropped 15.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 871,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 223,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.

About Fission 3.0 Corp. (FUU.V) (CVE:FUU)

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties. It has approximately 226,351 hectares of exploration properties with uranium potential in Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada, and Peru. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

