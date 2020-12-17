FLIP Price Hits $0.0041 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 54.6% lower against the US dollar. FLIP has a market cap of $230,918.32 and $3,414.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00058720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00364999 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023095 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLP is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

