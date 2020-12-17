FLO (FLO) Trading 3.9% Higher This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $46,795.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

