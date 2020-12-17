FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Trading Up 9.1%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNCB) shares rose 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 113,416 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 426% from the average daily volume of 21,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 45.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.

