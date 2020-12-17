FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Trading Up 9.1%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNCB) shares rose 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 113,416 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 426% from the average daily volume of 21,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.
FNCB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNCB)
FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.
Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.