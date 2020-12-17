FOAM (FOAM) Price Tops $0.0155 on Top Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $66,673.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00023452 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.45 or 0.00776887 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00197314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00379201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00078568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00123641 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,477,096 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

