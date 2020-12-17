Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.18

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.18 and last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 321240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOCS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 138,044 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14,676.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 424,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

