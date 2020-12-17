Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Down 7.2%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 3,323,993 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,744,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Separately, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a market cap of $88.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.23% of Foresight Autonomous as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

