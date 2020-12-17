Foresight VCT (FTV.L) (LON:FTV) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Foresight VCT (FTV.L) (LON:FTV)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.74). 7,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 15,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.78).

The stock has a market capitalization of £122.62 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 57.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.29.

About Foresight VCT (FTV.L) (LON:FTV)

Foresight VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to make investments in unquoted or alternative investment market (AiM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in ordinary shares, planned exit shares and infrastructure shares. The investment objective of the ordinary shares fund is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

