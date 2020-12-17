Fountain Achieves Market Cap of $578,318.48 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Fountain token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. During the last week, Fountain has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Fountain has a total market cap of $578,318.48 and approximately $2,511.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fountain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00023461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00131795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.53 or 0.00777996 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00197626 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00379701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00078523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00123782 BTC.

Fountain Token Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.