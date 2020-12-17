Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Shares Up 9.6%

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) shot up 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 5,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties.

