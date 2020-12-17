FSD Pharma (OTCMKTS:FSDDF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

FSD Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:FSDDF)’s stock price rose 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 2,201,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19,737% from the average daily volume of 11,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

FSD Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSDDF)

FSD Pharma, Inc is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

