FTX Token (FTT) Price Up 14.7% This Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $459.48 million and $22.48 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $4.87 or 0.00021329 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00059420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00373200 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023263 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

