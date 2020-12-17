Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.51 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Function X has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Function X has a market cap of $14.51 million and $129,631.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can now be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,970.12 or 1.00085497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023443 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016380 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00063966 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,782,850 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.