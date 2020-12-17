Fusion (FSN) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000886 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Hotbit and Cobinhood. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $9.78 million and $739,115.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fusion has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,819.68 or 0.99427445 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 148.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 65,675,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,105,483 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit, Liquid, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

