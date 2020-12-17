Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.00 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $8.00 million and $361,128.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $2.28 or 0.00009936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00131983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.35 or 0.00785819 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00164987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00383981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00125132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00077131 BTC.

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray

