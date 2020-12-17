GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.03 and last traded at $94.81. Approximately 1,891,668 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,308,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.27.

GDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GDS in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average is $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. On average, research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 36.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 109.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

