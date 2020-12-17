GeoVax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) Stock Price Down 13.1%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVX)’s stock price dropped 13.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 653,153 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 394,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

GeoVax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Randal D. Chase purchased 16,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $83,065.00. Also, CFO Mark Reynolds purchased 60,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,920.00. Insiders purchased 158,667 shares of company stock worth $793,335 over the last ninety days.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

