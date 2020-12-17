Global X MSCI China Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Global X MSCI China Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.55. Approximately 1,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI China Comm Services ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.37% of Global X MSCI China Comm Services ETF worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

