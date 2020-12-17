Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Shares Up 1.3%

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $31.42. 24,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 17,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11.

