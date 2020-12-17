Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 2,190,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,597,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

GOGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

The company has a market cap of $833.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.43 million. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 570,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $5,711,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gogo by 130.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 46.0% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth about $6,553,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

