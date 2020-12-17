Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 2,190,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,597,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

GOGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

The company has a market cap of $833.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.43 million. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 570,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $5,711,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gogo by 130.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 46.0% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth about $6,553,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit