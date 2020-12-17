GoHelpFund (HELP) Price Reaches $0.0020

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $24,807.09 and $5,524.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoHelpFund has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One GoHelpFund token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00131925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.63 or 0.00786729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00164915 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00385910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00124739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00077543 BTC.

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

