Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG.L) (LON:GCG) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG.L) (LON:GCG) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08). 2 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.88 ($0.08).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £940,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.26.

About Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG.L) (LON:GCG)

Golden Rock Global plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a company or businesses in the fintech sector. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

