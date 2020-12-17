Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) (LON:GOOD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $182.00

Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) (LON:GOOD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $182.00 and traded as low as $172.80. Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) shares last traded at $173.99, with a volume of 7,992 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 171.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 181.97. The company has a market cap of £30.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) (LON:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.09)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation.

