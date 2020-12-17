Gossipcoin Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (GOSS)

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Gossipcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Gossipcoin has a market capitalization of $42,854.20 and approximately $4,499.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gossipcoin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gossipcoin Coin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossipcoin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin

Gossipcoin Coin Trading

Gossipcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossipcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossipcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

