GravityCoin Price Tops $0.0174 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GravityCoin has a market cap of $85,874.16 and approximately $1,793.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 60.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00132247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00788055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00165316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00383961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00125066 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00077392 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,928,655 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

