Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Trading Up 5.5%

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 544,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 495,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 194.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 48,923 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

