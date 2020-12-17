Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Shares Down 5.7%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) was down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 503,548 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 224,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenlane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Get Greenlane alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $400.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,216.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam Schoenfeld sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $53,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,900 shares in the company, valued at $166,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,579 shares of company stock worth $818,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Greenlane by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Greenlane by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,340 shares during the period. 4.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.