Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

In other news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $34,232.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,361.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

