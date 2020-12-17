Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 9.3% Higher

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. 5,540,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 7,711,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.