Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 9.3% Higher

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. 5,540,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 7,711,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
Several brokerages have recently commented on HMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14.
About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
